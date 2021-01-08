BOYS
KILGORE 3, P. TREE 0: Host team Pine Tree dropped a 3-0 decision to Kilgore on Friday at the Pine Tree Invitational.
Other scores from Friday were Nacogdoches 9, Sabine 0; Whitehouse 3, Palestine 0; Kilgore 1, Nacogdoches 1; Whitehouse 8, Spring Hill 0; Palestine 3, Hallsville 0 and Hallsville 4, Sabine 1.
Standings after two days have Nacogdoches and Whitehouse tied with 30 points, followed by Kilgore with 16, Hallsville with 15, Palestine with 14, Pine Tree with 14 and Sabine with seven.
Today’s action has Pine Tree vs. Whtiehouse at 9 a.m., Sabine vs. Pine Tree JV at 11 a.m., Nacogdoches vs. Hallsville at 1 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Palestine at 3 p.m.
LONGVIEW 1, CENTENNIAL 0: FORNEY — Longview ground out a 1-0 win against a defensive-minded Lakeview Centennial team on Friday to finish pool play in the Forney Tournament with a 2-1 record.
The Lobos (3-1) outshot Centennial 26-4, with the winning goal coming with 5:44 on the clock when Diego Barbosa scored a goal line header after a long throw from Jonathan Castanon was flicked on by Francisco Hernandez.
Alexis Olvera and Erik Torrez kept a clean sheet between the pipes.
the Lobos will play for fifth-place against Mesquite Poteet at 10:30 a.m. today at Citi Bank Stadium.
LATE THURSDAY
LOBOS SPLIT: FORNEY — The Longview Lobos opened the Forney Jackrabbit Tournament with a 1-0 loss to former district rival Mesquite, but rebounded to earn a 2-1 win over Forney.
The Lobos outshot Mesquite 17-4, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Against Forney, Longview trailed 1-0 with 15 minutes remaining, but tied things when Francisco Hernandez finished a through ball from Sergio Landi to tie the contest. With six minutes left, Diego Barbosa, making his varsity debut, scored off a Jonny Castanon cross to steal a late victory.
GIRLS
WYLIE 2, LONGVIEW 0: WYLIE — Host team Wylie scored twice in the first half and made it stand in a 2-0 win over the Longview Lady Lobos at the Wylie ISD Tournament on Friday.
Colleen Gilliland, Gabby Casimiro and Camryn Jacobs were listed as top players for the Lady Lobos.
On Thursday, Longview opened the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Plano.
Alexandra Sanchez had the lone goal for Longview off an assist from Jacobs.
Longview is scheduled to face Forney at 1:40 p.m. today.
SABINE SPLITS: PALESTINE — The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell to Bryan Rudder (3-2) and notched a 3-2 win over Quinlan Ford on Thursday at the Palestine Tournament.
Against Rudder, Sierrah Richter scored 20 seconds into the game off an assist from Dahjah Lewis. Lewis later assisted on a goal by Peyton Childress.
In the win over Quinlan Ford, Lewis scored two goals off assists from Richter, and freshman Zuleidy Laura added a goal off an assist from Richter.