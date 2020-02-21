LONGVIEW 5, ROCKWALL 2: Alejandro Rojas opened the scoring five minutes in off an assist from Jesus Galvan, and the Lobos rolled from there, earning a 5-2 win over Rockwall.
Galvan got into the scoring act off a pass from Rojas with 17 minutes left in the half. After Rockwall got one back six minutes later, Galvan struck again after a cross from Sergio Landin to make it 3-1 Lobos.
Galvan now owns the Lobos’ all-time scoring mark with 63 goals.
Rockwall pulled to within a goal at 3-2 in the second half, but Rojas scored a penalty and a rebound from a second penalty to finish his hat truck with 7:56 left.
The Lobos now sit behind leader Mesquite in second place with Rockwall third and Heath fourth with five games remaining.
The Lobo JV won 3-0.
Longview will be idle on Tuesday and will visit Mesquite Horn next Friday.