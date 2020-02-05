GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 3, PINE TREE 1: HALLSVILLE - Abigail Johnson recorded a hat trick for Hallsville, leading the Ladycats to a 3-1 win over Pine Tree in district play at Bobcat Stadium.
The Ladycats opened the scoring off a corner kick from Lakin Pennington, with Johnson putting it away for a 1-0 lead.
Johnson later beat a defender to put the ball in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Pine Tree cut the deficit to 2-1, but going into the final minutes Pennington took the ball down the side and played it inside to Johnson for her third goal of the evening.
The Ladycats host Whitehouse on Friday.
CARTHAGE 2, WASKOM 0: CARTHAGE - Chelsey Canada put Carthage on the board on a 15-yard strike off an assist from Paola Benitez, and Benitez later scored her 10th goal of the season as the Carthage Lady Dawgs blanked Waskom, 2-0, on Tuesday.
Kipton Travis assisted on the goal by Benitez.
The Lady Dawgs (11-2) will host Sabine on Friday.
BOYS
SABINE 5, HUDSON 1: LIBERTY CITY - The Sabine Cardinals completed non-district play with a 5-1 win over Hudson on Tuesday.
The Cardinals got on the board with a 25-yard blast from Sammy Acosta off an assist from Ivan Castillo, and then Fernando Jaimes scored a couple of times - once off a dish from Clayton Simmons.
Hudson scored after the break, but the Cardinals answered with goals from Jose Govea and Cam Childress.
Sabine will host a district twinbill on Tuesday against Kilgore, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys following at approximately 7 p.m.