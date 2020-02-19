LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
■ HALLSVILLE 4, JOHN TYLER 0: TYLER — The Hallsville Ladycats took a 1-0 lead in at the half on a Caitlyn Wilemon goal, and then blasted three more goals in the second half to cruise past John Tyler, 4-0, on Tuesday.
Wilemon’s goal came after Lakin Pennington beat a defender and crossed it to her for the put away.
In the second half, Pennington played a ball to Camryn Wilemon, who was able to get a deflection off a defender and put it away. Sophia Ziesemer followed with an assist to Caitlyn Wilemon for her second goal of the night, and then Ziesemer scored an unassisted goal to make the final 4-0.
Hallsville will close out the first round of district play at home on Friday against Marshall.
BOYS
■ SABINE 5, TATUM 1: TATUM — Lalo Jaimes put the Cardinals on the board with a goal midway through the first half off an assist from Sammy Acosta, and Sabine never trailed en route to a 5-1 win over Tatum.
Clayton Simmons followed the goal by Jaimes with an unassisted goal a few minutes later, and then Jaimes scored again off an assist from Fernando Jaimes to give the Cardinals a 3-0 halftime lead.
Acosta scored on a corner kick and Lalo Jaimes completed his hat trick with another assist from Fernando Jaimes in the second half.
Rofolfo Fierros blocked a penalty kick late in the game to finish off a solid night in goal for the Cardinals.
Sabine (11-6-2, 2-1) will host Spring Hill on Friday.
FROM STAFF REPORTS