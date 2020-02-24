■ HALLSVILLE EDGES MARSHALL: The Hallsville Bobcats held a 4-3 edge in penalty shot goals to edge the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
The score was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation play and two overtimes. Jose Garcia scored the lone goal for Marshall.
The Marshall JV got seven goals from Javier Jaimes in a 9-1 win to improve to 6-3 on the season.
■ SABINE 6, SPRING HILL 2: LIBERTY CITY — Lalo Jaimes found the back of the net four times and also added two assists for Sabine in a 6-2 win over Spring Hill.
Fernando Jaimes added a goal — his 20th of the year — and also assisted on one goal. Jorge Santiago scored the other goal for Sabine, with Jose Govea adding two assists and Clayton Simmons assisting on one goal.
Lalo Jaimes, a junior, has 33 goals on the season.
Sabine (12-6-2, 3-1) will visit Gladewater tonight.