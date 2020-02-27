■ HALLSVILLE 2, NACOGDOCHES 0: HALLSVILLE — Camryn Wilemon put away a corner kick from Lakin Pennington early in the second half to break a scoreless deadlock, and the Hallsville Ladycats tacked on a late goal to earn a 2-0 win over Nacogdoches.
Abigail Johnson fired a rocket into the back of the net off an assist from Sophia Ziesemer 15 minutes after Wilemon’s goal for a 2-0 Ladycat cushion.
The Hallsville defense worked its third straight shutout.
Hallsville will visit Pine Tree tonight for a district match at old Pine Tree Stadium.