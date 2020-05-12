From Staff Reports
Henderson’s Anabel Orta, Marin Love and Kaleigh White and Carthage’s Kipton Travis were among the players earning superlative honors with the release of the District 19-4A All-District Soccer Team for 2020.
Orta, a sophomore, was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year. Love, a freshman, was the league’s Offensive MVP, and White, a junior, was named the Utility Player of the Year.
Travis, a freshman, picked up Newcomer of the Year accolades.
Other superlatives went to Hudson’s Derek Lillard (Coach of the Year), Hudson’s Jocelyn Gonzalez (MvP), Diboll’s Abby Galvan (Sophomore of the Year) and Hudson’s Kimberly Penick and Alli Stuever (Goalkeeper of the Year).
The teams were selected by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Henderson: Josie Arrellano, Jordan Williams, Kiana Warren, Marissa Aparicio; Carthage: Alayna Plumlee; Hudson: Jenna Quarles, Estephanie Escobedo, Raylei Smith, Laurel Ainsworth; Center: Rosa Rojas, Tania Suaste, Isabel Rios; Jasper: Rayleigh White, Donna Hernandez; Diboll: Jessica Castro.
SECOND TEAM
Henderson; Gabby Bell, Avigail Bazadua, Jeleyse Morquecho; Carthage: Lissed Gonzalez, Zoe Spencer; Ryleigh Evans, Claire Gowin, Brisa Ibarra, Jazmine Jamison; Center: Stephanie Gonzalez, Anayeli Martinez, Isabel Soto; Jasper: Maggie Barbay, Elizabeth Escalante, Eilana Lovett; Diboll: Avery Bearden, Aneesia Lopez.
HONORABLE MENTIONHenderson: Hall Reyes, Consuelo Montcardo, Traci Shuster; Carthage: Chelsey Canada, Melissa Garcia, Elayne Grogan; Britney Rojo, Taylor Jordan; Center: Jasmine Ramirez, Graciela Gonzalez, Jessica Alvarado; Jasper: Britney Richard, Sara Dover, Sylvia Mijares;Diboll: Paulina Montoya, Julissa Montoya, Alyssa Garza.