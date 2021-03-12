LONGVIEW 10, MARSHALL 0: Longview peppered the net with three goals in the first three minutes of the game, built a 6-0 halftime lead and celebrated senior night with a 10-0 win over Marshall.
Alexandra Sanchez, Camryn Jacobs, Isa McMillan, Caroline Snyder and Kay Markowitz all scored twice for the Lady Lobos, with Jacobs, Tatum Fenton and Lisset Martinez recording two assists apiece and Izzy Hough, Daija Molina and Randi Floyd adding an assist apiece.
Emma Wright worked the shutout in goal for Longview, which improved to 18-3-1 overall and 11-0 in the district.
McMillan, Fenton, Kyla Johnson, Alexanra Rojas, Molina, Gabby Casimiro, Sanchez, Alexa Polanco and Jacobs were seniors honored on Friday.
Longview visits Pine Tree on Tuesday.