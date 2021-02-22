BoysLONGVIEW 3, MARSHALL 0: The Longview Lobos remained unbeaten in district play with a 3-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Pancho Hernandez put the Lobos on top 1-0 20 minutes into the contest with a goal off a long throw by Johnny Castanon. That made it 1-0, and it stayed that way until the half.
Sergio Landin found the net 17 minutes into the second half when he drilled a shot over the Marshall goalie’s head from 25 yards out. Five minutes later Frederick Acosta put the Lobos on top 3-0 off a Juan Vargas corner kick.
Alexis Olvera and Erik Torrez worked in goal for the shutout.
The Lobo JV notched a 9-0 win.
Longview will visit crosstown rival Pine Tree on Thursday.
GirlsHALLSVILLE 2, P. TREE 1: Hallsville scored 10 minutes into the second half to break a 1-1 deadlock and held on for a 2-1 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday at Pirate Stadium.
The Ladycats opened the scoring with a goal with 12 minutes left in the first half with a goal from Caitlyn Wilemon off an assist from Anna Rogers, but three minutes later Sayge Lohman hammered home goal for Pine Tree off an assist from Daysha Torres to tie things at intermission.
Sophia Ziessiemer nailed the game-winner, winning the ball on a goal kick and finding the back of the net from 25 yards out.
Pine Tree, now 2-3 in district play, will visit Longview for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday.
LONGVIEW 18, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — The Longview Lady Lobos moved to 12-3-1 overall and 5-0 in district play with a shutout of Marshall.
The Lady Lobos will host Pine Tree on Thursday.