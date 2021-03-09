GirlsP. TREE 3, S. SPRINGS 2: Daysha Torres blasted a free kick into the net from 30 yards out with 27 minutes remaining, lifting the Pine Tree Lady Pirates to a 3-2 win over Sulphur Springs at Pirate Stadium on Tuesday.
Pine Tree got on the board first with a Sayge Lohman goal, and 10 minutes later Lohman scored again off an assist from Jessica Garcia for a 2-0 Lady Pirate lead.
Sulphur Springs scored two late goals to tie things at 2-2 at halftime, but Torres drilled the game-winner 13 minutes into the second half.
Catherine Maximo, Sam Corona and Monica Montoya were defensive standouts for Pine Tree, now 6-4 in district play.
The Lady Pirates, a point behind Hallsville in the district standings, will travel to Hallsville on Friday.
BoysLONGVIEW 6, T. HIGH 0: The Longview Lobos moved a step close to clinching the district title, blanking Texas High 6-0 on Tuesday.
Six different shooters managed goals for the Lobos, with Fredy Acosta opening the scoring with an assist from Sergio Landin at the 13:54 mark of the first half.
A penalty kick rebound was hammered home by Alejandro Rojas just 36 seconds later, and the third goal came after a bizarre clearance that hit the Lobos’ Royce McConnell and ricocheted in with 10 minutes left in the half.
Arturo Gurrola, Jonny Castanon and Jared Zuniga all scored in the second half, assisted by Juan Vargas, Zuniga and Rojas.
The Lobos, now 9-0-1 in district play (14-5-1 overall, needs to win one of its final two games to clinch the league title.
The Lobos visit Marshall on Saturday, and then host Pine Tree Monday.
The Lobo JV won 8-1 on Tuesday.
P. TREE 2, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Brandt Herber scored off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra in overtime, lifting the Pine Tree Pirates to a 2-1 win over Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
Bocanegra also assisted on a goal by Christian White in the first half. Octavio Jaquez had 14 saves for the Pirates.
The Pirate JV notched a 1-0 win on a goal by Joel Luna and a shutout in goal from Nathaniel Aires.
HALLSVILLE 1, MARSHALL 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats broke a scoreless deadlock with a long goal with just 5:20 left in the match to edge Marshall, 1-0.
Marshall goalie Jesus Alcantor had 10 saves for the Mavericks.