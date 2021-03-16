GirlsLONGVIEW 1, P. TREE 0: Madelyn Creel took a pass from Tatum Fenton and drilled it into the upper right 90 with eight minutes remaining, and the Longview Lady Lobos closed out the regular season with a 1-0 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
The Lady Lobos improved to 19-3-1 overall and closed out a perfect 12-0 run through district play. The team has tied a record for most goals in a season with 113 and tied the program’s longest winning streak at 15 games.
Longview also set the record for shutouts in a season with 16 from goalies Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked in goal for Pine Tree.
The Lady Lobos will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Hallsville finishes second in the district, followed by Mount Pleasant (point differential) and Pine Tree.
Pine Tree will travel to Jacksonville next week to open the playoffs.
BoysLONGVIEW 7, P. TREE 0: The Longview Lobos put the finishing touches on a perfect run through district play with a 7-0 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
The Lobos moved to 16-5-1 with the win, and will open the playoffs next week against either Tyler or Nacogdoches. Pine Tree finished third in the district race and will also open the playoffs next week.
Longview got on the board early against the Pirates when senior Royce McConnell scored after a cross from Pancho Hernandez just six minutes into the contest. A second goal was struck home by senior Alejandro Rojas seven minutes later off an assist form Sergio Landin.
The lead went to 3-0 at the half after senior Arturo Gurrola fired home a shot from senior Jonathan Castanon.
Four more goals came after the break, with Dominick Gutierrez, Rojas, Landin and Hernandez all hitting the back of the net thanks to assists from Rojas, Hernandez, McConnell and Gurrola. Senior Alexis Olvera kept the shutout for the Lobos.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Octavio Jaquez recorded 12 saves.
The Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win to finish 16-1-3.