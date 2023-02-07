GIRLS
LONGVIEW 10, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - Eight Lady Lobos got into the scoring act, and Marshall added an own goal as Longview moved to 4-8-1 overall and 3-1 in district play with a 10-0 win over the Lady Mavericks.
Yuli Alba scored twice for Longview, and Lily Fierros, Jolette Ontiveros, Karen Juarez, Mia Monsivais, Kennedy Hollins, Liz Estrada and Emma Wright all found the back of the net.
Evelyn Campos and D.J. Johnson had two assists apiece, and Monsivais and Ontiveros added assists.
Wright worked the shutout between the pipes.
The Longview JV notched an 8-0 win to move to 9-2-1 and 3-0.
Longview will host Pine Tree on Friday.
P. TREE 3, MT. PLEASANT 2: At Pirate Stadium, Sayge Lohman drove down the line and served a ball in the box that was knocked in by Mount Pleasant an own goal as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 3-2 win.
Mount Pleasant took a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest and kept that advantage until halftime.
Midway through the second half, Harper Jones scored off an assist from Larkin Seidel to tie things, and the Lady Pirates went on top 2-1 with a Jessica Garcia unassisted goal with eight minutes left.
The visiting Lady Tigers tied things with 2:06 remaining off a corner kick to set up the wild finish.
"It was a very good, intense game," Lady Pirate head coach Chris Yoder said. "Our girls stepped it up another level tonight, and we'll need to continue that when we travel to Longview on Friday night."
Shyanne Lohman and Indy Salazar were top defenders for Pine Tree, which improved to 8-3-2 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win.
S. HILL 3, CENTER 0: At Panther Stadium, Lesley Sanchez scored twice and Abby Fisher added an assist and a goal as Spring Hill blanked the Center Lady Roughriders, 3-0.
Sanchez scored the first two goals on assists from Alexa Johnson and Fisher, and Fisher closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal. Alyssa Quackenbush worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers will visit Sabine on Friday.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 4, MARSHALL 0: The Longview Lobos pounded the back of the net four times in the first half on the way to a 4-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Tuesday.
The win moves the Lobos t o10-3 overall and 4-0 in district play.
Karsten Guerra opened the scoring for Longview 20 minutes into the half, and Azael Ramirez did the rest - hammering home three goals before halftime.
Jared Zuniga was credited with three assists, and Erik Torrez worked his eighth shutout of the season in goal.
Whitehouse defeated Texas High, 2-1, in other district action.
The Lobo JV rolled to a 9-0 win.
Longview will take on crosstown rival Pine Tree at Pirate Stadium on Friday.
CENTER 7, S. HILL 2: The Center Roughriders earned a 7-2 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
Edwin Medina and Alex Thorsen had goals for Spring Hill in the loss, with Matthew Pitruzella and Erick Estrada handing out assists.
The Panther will visit Sabine on Friday.