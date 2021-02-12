GIRLS
LONGVIEW 6, TEXAS HIGH 0: Camryn Jacobs scored three times, Alexandra Sanchez assisted on three goals and the league-leading Longview Lady Lobos rolled to a 6-0 win over Texas High on Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Isa McMillan put Longview on top with an early goal off an assist from Sanchez, and then Jacobs hammered home two goals — both off dishes from Sanchez — to put the Lady Lobos on top 3-0 at halftime.
Jacobs’ third goal came off a dish from Colleen Gilliland, and then Gilliland got into the scoring act with a goal off an assist from Brooklyn Sumrow.
Adriana Corona capped the scoring, with Daija Molina assisting, to make the final 6-0.
Alexa Polanco, Izzy Hough and Alexandra Rojas were all listed as standouts for the Lady Lobos, who improved to 11-3-1 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win.
Longview is scheduled to visit Marshall on Tuesday.
P. TREE 5, S. SPRINGS 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Meredith Fisher hammered home three goals and assisted on one, Sayge Lohman had two goals and an assist and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates improved to 2-2 in district play with a 5-0 shutout of Sulphur Springs.
The Lady Pirates built a 4-0 lead at the half on two goals apiece from Fisher and Lohman. Daysha Torres assisted on on of Fisher’s goals, and Fisher had an assist on one of Lohman’s goals. Two of the scores were unassisted.
Three minutes into the second half, Fisher completed her hat trick off an assist from Lohman to make the final 5-0.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Pirates, who got solid play from Melina Venegas and Jessica Garcia.
Pine Tree is scheduled to host Hallsville at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 5, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Longview improved to 4-0 in district play and 9-5 overall with a convincing 5-0 win over Texas High on Friday.
Aleandro Rojas opened the scoring in the 12th minute after a nice through pass from Sergio Landin. Freddie Acosta then added two quick scores on assists from Fransisco Hernandez and Juan Vargas before Dominick Gutierrez scored a pair of goals inside a minute in the second half to complete the blowout.
Assists came from Jared Zuniga and Vargas.
Alexis Olvera and Erik Torrez split time in goal for the shutout.
The Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win.
Longview returns home on Tuesday to host Marshall, which dropped a 2-0 decision to Hallsville on Friday.
P. TREE 2, S. SPRINGS 1: Edgar Bocanegra scoed on a free kick from close to midfield in overtime, leading the Pine Tree Pirates to a 2-1 win over Sulphur Springs on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Sulphur Springs took a 1-0 lead just before halftime, but the Pirates tied things nine minutes into the second half on a goal from Eris Herrera off an assist from Aksel Vazquez.
Octavio Jacquez had 10 saves in goal for the Pirates.