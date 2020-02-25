GIRLS
JACKSONVILLE 2, PINE TREE 1: JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Maidens spotted Pine Tree a 1-0 halftime lead, but scored twice in the second half and blanked the Lady Pirates after the break in a 2-1 victory.
Ashlee Mangrum scored an unassisted goal 20 minutes into the contest, but that was all for Pine Tree (4-4).
Abbi Walker worked in goal for the Lady Pirates, who will host Hallsville on Friday at old Pine Tree Stadium.
The JV squads battled to a 0-0 tie.
SABINE 8, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER - Sierrah Richter assisted on goals for Dahjah Lewis, Greta Taylor and Hadlee Waggoner in the first half, and then scored the first two goals of the second half for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals rolled to an 8-1 win over Gladewater.
Leading 3-0 at the break, Richter scored the first two goals of the second half, one coming off a dish from Waggoner. Lewis then pounded in three more goals, with two more of the assists coming from Richter and one from Aspen Woodall.
The Lady Cardinals (8-5-1, 3-2) will host Kilgore on Friday.
BOYS
JACKSONVILLE 4, PINE TREE 1: Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead at the break and tacked on two more after halftime, earning a 4-1 win over Pine Tree at Pirate Stadium.
Pirate junior Brandt Herber scored off an assist from freshman Shane Moore - making his first varsity start - in the 70th minute.
Octavio Jacquez faced 17 shots and made 10 saves. Luis Alba and Daniel De Los Santos were also standouts for the Pirates, who dropped to 3-9-5 with the loss.
The Pirates visit Hallsville on Friday.
WHITEHOUSE 7, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL - Whitehouse raced out to a 2-0 lead before the Mavericks got on the board on a penalty kick, but the Wildcats reponded with five unanswered after that en route to a 7-1 win over Marshall.
The Mavericks' lone goal came from Evan Vera.
Marshall visits Lufkin on Friday.