Longview senior forward/defender Camryn Jacobs, who helped lead the Lady Lobos to a 20-4-1 record, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Soccer Team for 2021.
Jacobs finished the season with 25 goals and 12 assists, with 16 goals and five assists coming in district play. The Lady Lobos opened the playoffs with a 10-1 win over Huntsville before losing in the area round to Joshua.
Hallsville junior Lakin Pennington was the league’s offensive Player of the Year, and Longview’s Alexa Polanco and Mount Pleasant’s Cathy Banda shared defensive Player of the Year honors.
Other superlatives went to Longview’s Colleen Gilliland (Midfielder of the Year), Sulphur Springs’ Rebecca Stanley (Sophomore of the Year), Mount Pleasant’s Jaycee Woods (Goalkeeper of the Year), Pine Tree’s Daysha Torres (Newcomer of the Year), Longview’s Ronald Bellamy (Coach of the Year) and Marshall (Team Sportsmanship).
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
First TeamLongview: Izzy Hough, Isa McMillan, Tatum Fenton, Alexandra Sanchez, Gabby Casimiro; Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo, Sayge Lohman, Meredith Fisher; Hallsville: Ashlyn Mills, Sophia Ziesemer, Kylie Battles, Carolyn Hale; Marshall: Sarahi Barrientos; Mount Pleasant: Lessete Cruz, Isabel Cruz, Haylee Martinez; Texas High: Logan Pilgreen, Janie Rounds; Sulphur Springs: Janine Yamaguchi, Isabelle Thesing.
Second TeamLongview: Kyla Johnson, Alexandra Rojas, Emma Wright; Pine Tree: Melina Venegas, Sam Corona, Ali Vineyard; Hallsville: Caitlyn Wileman, Camryn Wileman, Emily Hornaday, Camille Petty; Marshall: Myriam De La Paz, Sarah Jane Palmer; Mount Pleasant: Isabel Gonzales, Leilani Jimenez, Xitlali Rivas; Texas High: Sarah Cook, Ellison Davis; Sulphur Springs: Anna Williams, Haylee Shultz.
Honorable MentionLongview: Madelyn Creel, Tenique Bauer; Pine Tree: Rylie Waclawczyk, Paola Martinez, Monica Montoya; Hallsville: Sophia Barron, Anna Rogers; Marshall: Samantha Quintanilla, Pailina Betancourt, Anahy Santander; Mount Pleasant: Faith Logan, Luci Molina, Jaylene Zuniga; Texas High: Allisa Garza, April Mendez; Sulphur Springs: Emma Romero, Chloe Jones, Zoe Haywood.