From Staff Reports
Kilgore’s Wanya McIntyre earned top honors in the district, and Bulldog teammates Richie Avalos and Daniel Estrella and coach Tom Wait also picked up superlatives with the release of the District 16-4A All-District Soccer Team for 2020.
McIntyre, a senior, was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Avolos was the league’s Defensive MVP, and Estrella was the district’s top goalkeeper. Wait was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
Other superlatives wnet to Lalo Jaimes of Sabine (Offensive MVP), Nathan Hammett of Spring Hill (midfielder), Adrian Olguin of Tatum (Sophomore of the Year), Jose De La Cruz of Spring Hill (Newcomer of the Year) and Hugo Tapia of Waskom (Utility).
Waskom earned the league’s team sportstmanship award.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Tray Epps, Kilgore; Fernando Jaimes, Sabine; Jonathan Alvarez, Spring Hill, Omar Rodriguez, Tatum.
Midfield: Luis Martinez, Kilgore, Izaiah Ramirez, Kilgore; Elian Arreola, Tatum; Sammy Acosta, Sabine; Grant Fisher, Spring Hill.
Defender: Efrain Mojica, Kilgore; Abraham Madonado, Tatum; Hernan Sandoval, tatum; Walter Purdue, Spring Hill; Markus Gonzalez, Waskom.
Keeper: Rodolfo, Fierros, Sabine.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: jose Hernandez, Waskom; Clayton Simmons, Sabine; Bryan Vaca, Spring Hill.
Midfield: Luis Rabadan, Spring Hill; Jose Meza, Waskom; Camden Childress, Sabine; Daylon Hernandez, Gladewater.
Defender: AB Herrera, Kilgore; Marci Blas, Waskom; Ty Francisco, Sabine; Juan Menjivar, Gladewater.
Keeper: Jose Sandoval, Tatum; Charles Bricket, Waskom
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Brody Barnhill, Eduardo Flores, Erick Estrada, Gersain Saenz; Kilgore: Adolfo Castillo, Christian Vega, Justin Cedillo; Waskom: Chris Washington, Juan Posado, Rodney Jackson; Sabine: Noah Childress, Jorge Santiago, Jose Govea; Gladewater: Yahir Martinez, Antonio Menjivar; Tatum: Miguel Torres, Oscar Chavez.