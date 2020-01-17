Girls LADY LOBO SHOWCASE
■ LADY LOBOS SCORE ANOTHER SHUTOUT: For the ninth time in 10 contests, the Longview Lady Lobos turned a shutout on the soccer field. In the final day of play at the Lady Lobo Showcase, Longview scored a 5-0 whitewash of John Tyler.
Alexandra Sanchez turned in a hat trick for Longview with three of its five goals. She got the game started with a goal on a feed from Katelynn Torres at 16:45 of the first half.
Sanchez came back a couple minutes later and found the net again on a nice pass from Colleen Gilliland and a 2-0 lead that Longview took to the half.
Torres scored at 31:55 of the second half and Gilliland picked up her second assist as the Lady Lobos moved out to a 3-0 advantage.
It was a repeat of the first Longview score when Sanchez netted on a feed from Torres at 28:00. The final Lady Lobo goal came from Tatum Fenton unassisted at 21:11.
Mallory Burgess recorded her seventh shutout in goal for Longview.
Longview (8-1-1) hosts cross-town rival Pine Tree Tuesday.
Other results: Mount Pleasant 1, Lufkin 0; Tyler Lee 5, Texas High 0; Hudson 4, Sabine 0; Henderson 8, Quinlan Ford 0; Kilgore 5, Palestine 0.
BOYS PINE TREE INVITATIONAL
■ PIRATES PLAY TO DRAW: On day three of the first-ever Pine Tree Invitational, the host Pirates fought to a 0-0 draw against the Sherman Wildcats.
Goalie Octavio Jacquez recorded his second clean straight sheet, while Jesus Mosqueda, Luis Torres, Jassiel Rivera, and Angel Bautista provided the stout defense in front of him.
Pine Tree (2-2-4) hosts Forney Tuesday to close out non-district. The Pirates visit Jacksonville to open 16-5A play on Jan. 31.
Other results: Lindale 3, Sabine 0; Whitehouse 2, Texash High 0; Chapel Hill 5, Spring Hill 0.
Whitehouse was crowned tournament champion and Chapel Hill finished as runner-up.
All-Tournament: Pine Tree: Octavio Jacquez, Jesus Mosqueda, Brandt Herber; Whitehouse: Luis Bustos, Carlos Elecia, Daniel Casstetter, Landon Elliot; Spring Hill: Nathan Hammett; Sabine: Rodolfo Fierros, Lalo Jamies; Lindale: Ivan Ramirez, Beckham Tiiman; Sherman: Noel Martinez.