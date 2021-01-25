GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW WINS 2: The host Longview Lady Lobos closed out play in the Lady Lobo Invitational on Saturday with a pair of 6-0 wins, blanking both Lufkin and Whitehouse.
Against Lufkin, Tenique Bauer scored twice and Madelyn Creel, Colleen Gilliland, Kyla Johnson and Alexandra Sanchez all added goals. Sanchez also assisted on a pair of goals, with Camryn Jacobs, Gilliland, Kyla Johnson and Alexas Polanco adding assists.
Aleah Byrdsong worked the shutout in goal for Longview.
Jacobs and Sanchez both hammered in two goals against Whitehouse, with Johnson and Gilliland also finding the back of the net. Gilliland, Sanchez, Creel and Tatum Fenton assisted on goals, and Byrdsong and Emma Wright worked between the pipes to combine for the shutout.
In other varsity action on Saturday, it was Tyler Legacy 6, Mount Pleasant 2, Texas High 2, Nacogdoches 1 and Palestine 3, Sabine 0.
In JV action, it was Longview 7, Jacksonville 0, Texas High 2, Palestine 0, Legacy A 5, Mount Pleasant 0 and Legacy B 2, Nacogdoches 2.
Longview (7-3-1) will open district play at home on Friday against Sulphur Springs.
BOYS
■ LOBO JV WINS: The Longview JV capped off the preseason portion of the season with its second straight tournament win over the weekend — defeating district rival Mount Pleasant on penalty kicks after the teams battled to a 1-1 tie in regulation play at the Pine Tree Tournament.
Jared Zuniga nailed a free kick off the post and into the goal to tie things at 1-1 with 10 minutes left in regulation play to force PKs. Defensive standouts for the Lobos were Kaden Hardison, Stephen Gatson and Anthony Monsivais. Nate McGee had two penalty kick saves to seal the victory.
Longview’s varsity and JV open district play on Friday at Sulphur Springs.
■ SABINE GOES 2-1: HUDSON — The Sabine Cardinals defeated Diboll (3-0) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (4-0) and fell to Liberty (3-2) over the weekend at the Hudson Tournament.
Lalo Jaimes had a hat trick to lead the Cardinals past Dibll, with Uriel Sifuentes and Ty Francisco adding assists and Rodolfo Fierros working his second shutout in goal — recording seven saves.
Fierros had had his third shutout in the win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville, recording five saves. Jaimes scored twice, with Oscar Gonzalez and Rolando Guerrero adding goals. Sifuentes had two assists, with Alex Barrios and Gonzalez adding assists for the Cardinals.
Fierros had 11 saves and Jaimes scored both goals in the loss for Liberty. Cam Childress recorded his team-leading fifth assist in the contest.
Jaimes and Gonzalez were named to the all-tournament team for Sabine, which will host Texas High at 6 p.m. tonight.