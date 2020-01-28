Longview had strung together some good wins and a solid record early in the season but coming into the district opener against Rockwall, there were some unknowns.
The Lady Lobos fit the bill.
Izzy Hough connected on a penalty kick with just over three minutes left in the second half to lift Longview to a scrappy 2-1 win over Rockwall in the District 11-6A opener for both teams on Tuesday at Lobo Stadium.
The win is the 10th this season for the Lady Lobos, who grab a crucial three points right out of the gate.
“They just kept working and working to come out on top tonight,” Lady Lobo head coach Ron Bellamy said. “I knew we were talented but I wasn’t sure how we would adjust to 6A and district play but we were ready.
“We played hard, they played hard and it was a heck of game. We grew up a lot tonight and win like that validated our success early in the season.”
In dismal conditions, Rockwall struck first on a deflected goal from 15 yards out in heavy traffic inside the first eight minutes of the match.
“We were fine,” Bellamy said. “We made a couple of mistakes on defense, we talked about it and then they showed their resilience. They came back with confidence.”
Just over seven minutes later, Alexandra Sanchez, the Lady Lobos’ leading scorer this season, ran around a defender with a double move and drilled the equalizer — her 11th goal of the season — from 15 yards away for a 1-1 game.
The last 15 minutes of the first half, with heavy rain falling, offered a few weak scoring chances each way.
Longview, who out-shot Rockwall 8-5 overall, had two big chances in the first 12 minutes of the second half but came up empty against a smothering YellowJacket defense that was dropped back.
Against the run of play, Rockwall then came on offensively with two chances, including one off the crossbar with 20:54 left.
The Lady Lobos had another chance at the 14:40 mark before keeper Mallory Burgess came out of the net for a sliding scoop in a one-on-one situation.
With 3:17 showing, Hough, after two yellow cards on the Lady Lobos and seven free kicks for Rockwall, was tackled in the box and slipped the would-be game winner to the right side for a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Lobo defense, which has surrendered five total goals this season, led by Abigail Archer, Alexandra Rojas and Gabbi Casimiro thwarted a furious Rockwall finish.
“We talked before the game that this was going to either be a one-goal game, a tie or just close and it was,” Bellamy said. “It was that way throughout and it’s always that way against Rockwall.
“In a game like that, we’re excited to win and we had to dig down to get it.”
Longview (10-1-2) is idle Friday before traveling to Mesquite Horn on Feb. 4.