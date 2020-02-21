GIRLS
■ ROCKWALL 2, LONGVIEW 0: ROCKWALL — The Longview Lady Lobos fell to Rockwall, 2-0, in District 11-6A action on Friday.
The Lady Lobos drop to 14-3-2 overall and 5-2 in district play with the loss.
The Longview JV notched a 1-0 win.
Longview is idle on Tuesday and will host Mesquite Horn next Friday.
■ PINE TREE 4, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates, paced by freshman Sayge Lohman’s hat trick and a solid team effort on defense, closed out the first half of district play with a 4-0 win over Nacogdoches on Friday.
Lohman also assisted on a goal. Sophie Fisher scored once, and Meredith Fisher, Eden Antonisse and Leorah Haesecke all handed out assists.
Abbi Walker worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Pirates, who moved to 4-3 in league play.
The Lady Pirate JV notched a 2-0 win.
Pine Tree will visit Jacksonville on Tuesday.
■ SPRING HILL 2, SABINE 1: LIBERTY CITY — Jayme Dowell and Hannah Yoder had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Spring Hill Lady Panthers past Sabine, 2-1, in overtime on Friday.
Grace Browder worked in goal for Spring Hill, which will host Kilgore on Tuesday.
Dahjah Lewis scored her 23rd goal of the season in the loss for Sabine. The goal was assisted by Sierrah Richter, her 21st of the year.
Sabine visits Gladewater on Tuesday.
BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 5, ROCKWALL 2: Alejandro Rojas opened the scoring five minutes in off an assist from Jesus Galvan, and the Lobos rolled from there, earning a 5-2 win over Rockwall.
Galvan got into the scoring act off a pass from Rojas with 17 minutes left in the half. After Rockwall got one back six minutes later, Galvan struck again after a cross from Sergio Landin to make it 3-1 Lobos.
Galvan now owns the Lobos’ all-time scoring mark with 63 goals.
Rockwall pulled to within a goal at 3-2 in the second half, but Rojas scored a penalty and a rebound from a second penalty to finish his hat truck with 7:56 left.
The Lobos now sit behind leader Mesquite in second place with Rockwall third and Heath fourth with five games remaining.
The Lobo JV won 3-0.
Longview will be idle on Tuesday and will visit Mesquite Horn next Friday.
■ NACOGDOCHES 4, PINE TREE 1: Aaron Bocanegra scored off an assist from Brandt Herber in the 13th minute to put Pine Tree on the board, but Nacogdoches stormed back for a 4-1 win.
The Dragons equalized eight minutes after the goal by Bocanegra, and then added two more before the half and one more 15 minutes into the second half.
Octavio Jacquez had eight saves in the loss for the Pirates.
From Staff Reports