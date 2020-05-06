Longview’s Colleen Gilliland picked up one of the league’s superlative honors, and the Lady Lobos placed a total of 12 players on the District 11-6A All-District Soccer Team for the shortened 2020 season.
Gilliland, a sophomore, was named the district’s Midfielder of the Year in a vote by the league’s coaches.
First team selections for the Lady Lobos were senior Caroline Henderson and junior’s Alexandra Sanchez, Camryn Jacobs and Gabby Casimiro.
Seniors Mallory Burgess and Katelynn Torres and junior’s Alexandra Rojas and Kyla Johnson were second team selections, while senior Abigail Archer, junior Isa McMillan and sophomore Izzi Hough earned spots on the honorable mention list.
Longview competed in District 11-6A along with Tyler Lee, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
The Lady Lobos were 15-5-2 overall and 6-4 in district play when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.