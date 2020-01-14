GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 9, TEXAS HIGH 1: TEXARKANA — Colleen Gilliland scored five times, including three in the first five minutes of the second half, and the Longview Lady Lobos cruised to a 9-1 win over Texas High.
Camryn Jacobs added two goals, and Kyla Johnson and Izzy Hough chipped in with goals for the Lady Lobos (5-1-2), who led 3-0 at the half.
Gilliland, Jacobs, Johnson, Mallory Parker and Abigail Archer all assisted on goals.
The Lady Lobo JV rolled to a 5-0 win to move to 3-0 on the season.
Longview will host a tournament this weekend. Check out Thursday’s Longview News-Journal for a complete schedule.
■ PLEASANT GROVE 3, SPRING HILL 1: Pleasant Grove notched a 3-1 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
Jaye Dowell had the lone goal for Spring Hill. Grace Browder worked in goal for the Lady Panthers, who will host Grand Saline on Friday in a 6 p.m. contest.
■ TATUM 6, BULLARD 1: BULLARD — Yuvia Vasquez scored twice and assisted on a goal, leading the Tatum Lady Eagles past Bullard, 6-1.
Gisell Aguirre, Alyssa Farrell, Ajah Henderson and Lexi Luna all scored for the Eagles, and Ferrell and Luna added assists.
BOYS
■ WASKOM 3, LIBERTY-EYLAU 2: WASKOM — Hugo Tapia scored twice and assisted on the other goal, leading the Waskom Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Tapia scored off an assist from Jose Meza and assisted on a goal from Jose Hernandez to give the Wildcats a 2-0 halftime lead. He scored an unassisted goal in the second half to give the Wildcats the one-goal victory.
Victor Cabrerra was also listed as a standout for Waskom, which will participate in the Hudson Tournament this weekend.
FROM STAFF REPORTS