LONGVIEW 6, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — The Longview Lady Lobos moved to 10-0 in district play — 17-3-1 overall — with a 6-0 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
Alexandra Sanchez put the Lady Lobos on top 2-0 at halftime with a pair of goals off assists from Camryn Jacobs and Madelyn Creel.
After the break, Sanchez completed her hat trick with a goal off a dish from Tatum Fenton. Jacobs then got into the scoring act with a couple of goals from Isa McMillan and Fenton, and then Fenton dished to Tenique Bauer for the final goal of the night and a 6-0 shutout.
Alexandra Rojas, Alexa Polanco, Gabby Casimiro and Brooklyn Sumrow were defensive standouts, and Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong worked the shutout between the pipes.
The Lady Lobo JV also moved to 10-0 (17-0-1 overall) with a 10-0 win.
Longview will host Marshall on Friday for Senior Night, with a varsity match only starting at 6 p.m.