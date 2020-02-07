Taking down the defending district champion and staying perfect in league play had Longview Lady Lobo head soccer coach Ron Bellamy grinning from ear-to-ear Friday night at Lobo Stadium.
Alexandra Sanchez netted two goals and Colleen Gilliland added a third as the Lady Lobos handed the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks a 3-1 setback in District 11-6A action.
Longview, winners now of 12 straight, improves to 12-1-2 overall and 3-0-0 in district.
Heath, the reining loop champs, drop to 7-4-3 and 2-2-0, respectively.
"They have a heckuva team. What's really cool is they hadn't given up more than two goals in a game the whole season," Bellamy said. "It was a great game for us no doubt. These girls just never quit. They play their tails off and just keep coming and keep coming."
Longview's initial goal came courtesy a Gilliland breakaway at the 25 going in. She took a nice feed from Camryn Jacobs and neatly slipped the ball in the right lower pocket at 28:56 of the first half.
The Lady Lobos narrowly missed making it 2-0 just four minutes later when Caroline Henderson's header sailed a tad north of the crossbar. Another stellar performance in goal was turned in by Mallory Burgess, who came up with three clutch saves in the opening 40 minutes.
Coming out after the break, Tatum Fenton's direct kick from 20 yards out clanked harmlessly off the side post at 37:45. Burgess came up money three minutes later when Mackenzie Smith slipped around Isabella McMillian and got a good look on goal. Smith's effort was thwarted as Longview held to a one-goal advantage.
Fenton later found and fed Sanchez, who back-footed a shot into the net past Heath's Chole Bys for a 2-0 lead at 17:52. The Lady Hawks would not be shutout as Whitney Gentry on a direct kick was aided on a header from Mackenzie Kaufhold to cut the Lady Lobo lead in half with still 16:35 lead in regulation.
Longview needed less than 10 seconds to rebuild its 2-goal cushion when Sanchez made Bys pay from coming in the box with a slip shot out of her grasp.
"We've been resilient all year. They don't quit or get their heads down. They just keep fighting. We give up a score and eight seconds later we scored and got that goal right back," Bellamy said.
Longview hosts North Mesquite Tuesday night.