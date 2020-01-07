GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 6, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — Alexandra Sanchez scored a minute into the second half to break a 0-0 deadlock, and the Longview Lady Lobos rolled from there to post a 6-0 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Sanchez scored the unassisted goal, and then added a goal at the 33:10 mark off an assist from Colleen Gilliland for a 2-0 lead. Izzy Hough and Gilliland chipped in with goals three minutes apart off assists from Camryn Jacobs and Isa McMillan, and then McMillan scored twice in the span of less than a minute to complete the blowout. McMillan’s goals were assisted by Katelynn Torres and Hough.
Mallory Burgess worked the shutout in goal for Longview (1-1-2), which will participate in the Lufkin Tournament starting on Thursday.
The Lady Lobo JV rolled to a 9-0 win.
■ HENDERSON 4, PLEASANT GROVE 4: TEXARKANA — The Henderson Lady Lions battled back from a 4-1 deficit to earn a 4-4 tie against Pleasant Grove.
Marin Love clinched the tie with a goal with just 17.7 seconds remaining on a penalty kick. Freshman Jordan Williams scored three times, and Josie Arellano assisted on all three goals.
■ SABINE 10, GRAND SALINE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Dahjah Lewis found the back of the net five times, Sierrah Richter scored twice and assisted on two goals and the Sabine Lady Cardinals coasted to a 10-0 win over Grand Saline.
Peyton Childress scored twice, and Delani Waggoner added a goal for the Lady Cardinals, who fired off 18 shots on goal and had six corner kicks. Greta Taylor, Abby Daniel and Hadlee Waggoner all assisted on goals, and Kamryn Mann and Sunee Faulkner combined for the shutout in goal.
BOYS
■ PINE TREE 3, HENDERSON 2: The Henderson Lions built a 2-0 halftime cushion, but Pine tree stormed back with a pair of goals from Brandt Herber and one from Mitchalin Ford to earn a 3-2 victory.
Goal keeper Octavio Jaquez worked the second half shutout for the Pirates. Defensive standouts were Jesus Mosqueda and Edgar Bocanegra.
The Pirates will participate in the Palestine Tournament this weekend.
■ WASKOM 3, TENAHA 2: WASKOM — Hugo Tapia scored twice, Jose Meza added a goal and two assists and the Waskom Wildcats notched a 3-2 win over Tenaha.
Charles Bricket worked in goal for the Wildcats, who outscored the Tigers 2-1 in the second half. Marcalino Blas and Juan Posado were defensive standouts.
Waskom visits Liberty-Eylau on Friday.
■ SABINE GOES 1-2: JACKSONVILLE — The Sabine Cardinals defeated Marshall (7-3) and fell to Whitehouse (6-0) and Jacksonville (4-0) at the Jacksonville Indian Showcase over the weekend at the historic Tomato Bowl.
In the win over Marshall, Eduardo Jaimes had a hat trick, and Fernando Jaimes and Saniel “Sammy” Acosta added two goals apiece. Jorge Santiago paced the defensive effort.
Rodolfo Fierros had nine saves against Whitehouse and 11 against Jacksonville.
Other standouts at the tournament were Jose Govea, Ty Francisco and Noah Childress.