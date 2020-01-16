Longview has picked up steam of late on the road in early-season action.
The Lady Lobos brought the full-blown attack home with them on Thursday.
Longview, a few days removed from a 9-1 win, opened action of the Lady Lobo Showcase with a 6-0 romp over Lufkin in the home opener of the season.
The win is the sixth-straight for the Lady Lobos, who have outscored opponents 31-1 in that span and 33-4 this season, including taking the title at Lufkin’s Lady Pack this past weekend.
In the home opener on Thursday, it was all Longview (6-1-2) from the start. The Lady Lobos used its speed and versatility against a Lady Panther defensive approach that sent 10 back at one point in the action.
The ball crossed into Lady Lobo territory seven times in 80 minutes with just two trips lasting over a minutes.
Alexandra Sanchez turned in a hat trick in the win, recording her first goal inside the final 10 minutes of the opening half.
Camryn Jacobs added an assist and a goal for the Lady Lobos, who dominated possession and turned in 17 shots on goal throughout. Colleen Gilliland led the offensive attack and added the opening goal.
Isabella McMillan closed out the scoring with 12:26 on a long through ball.
Abigail Archer and Alexandra Rojas solidified the back line ahead of Alana Byrdsong in goal. The win was the sixth shutout of the season for Longview.
Gilliland started strong with two shots on target in the first four minutes of action before the sophomore took a pass from Jacobs, sidestepped a defender and laced a 20-yard shot into the net with 28:37 shot.
Against the run of play, Lufkin’s first chance came three minutes later but the attempt was thwarted by Rojas in the box.
Jacobs made it 2-0 with 9:23 left on an unassisted goal from 10 yards out and, after a shot-on-goal from Gilliland, Sanchez delivered a bullet off the deflection from 20 yards out for a 3-0 Longview lead at halftime.
The Gilliland-Sanchez attack started the same way in the second. Sanchez’ second goal was unassisted from 20 yards away just below the crossbar. She completed the hat trick with 14:00 left off one of seven Lady Lobo corner kicks to make it 5-0 with a close-range shot in traffic.
McMillan closed out the 6-0 romp with 12:26 left.
THURSDAY SCORES
Henderson 4, Sabine 1; Kilgore 7, Quinlan Ford 0; John Tyler 3, Texas High 2; Mount Pleasant 2, Tyler Lee 1; Lufkin Hudson 3, Palestine 1
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
9 a.m.: Hnederson vs. Palestine; 11 a.m.: Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler; 1 p.m.: Quinlan Ford vs. Sabine; 3 p.m.: Texas High vs. Lufkin; 5 p.m.: Mount Pleasant vs. Longview; 7 p.m.: Kilgore vs. Hudson