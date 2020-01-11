GIRLS
■ LADY PIRATES GET SATURDAY SPLIT: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates closed out play at their own tournament with a 3-0 shutout of the Sulphur Springs Ladycats.
Earlier in the day, Mount Pleasant scored a 2-0 shutout of the Lady Bucs.
In the win over Sulphur, Eden Antonisse got Pine Tree on the board in the first half at 23:00 on a pass from Meredith Fisher. The Lady Bucs tacked on a second gal at 5:00 of the opening half when Meredith Fisher scored unassisted.
Sophie Fisher fed Sayge Lohman with a goal at 10:00 of regulation as Pine Tree grew its lead to 3-0.
Grace Roberts was recognized by her coach for good defensive play at midfield, while the duo of Abbi Walker and Riley Waclawczyk turned in an solid performance in goal. It was Pine Tree’s third whitewash of the season.
Pine Tree (3-2-1) has a week off before visiting cross-town rival Longview on Jan. 21.
■ HALLSVILLE 2, HENDERSON 2: Gabby Bell scored on an assist from Jordan Williams and Marin Love nailed a corner kick as the Henderson Lady Lions fought to a 2-2 draw against the Hallsville Ladycats in Saturday play at the Pine Tree Tournament.
Henderson took a 2-1 lead to the break and it wasn’t until a late Hallsville goal with 8:54 left tied the contest.
The Lady Lions (2-2-3) play in the Longview Tournament against Sabine on Thursday.
■ LONGVIEW 2, TYLER 0: LUFKIN — Longview’s ever-improving defense turned in yet another shutout as the Lady Lobos took first place in the Lady Pack Showcase with a 2-0 whitewash of the Tyler Lee Lady Raiders.
Ron Bellamy’s girls have now racked up a half dozen shutouts and improve to 4-1-2 on the year. Goalie Mallory Burgess is five starts, five shutouts for the Lady Lobos.
Longview got started when Camryn Jacobs found the back of the net on a nice Alexandra Sanchez assist at 8:56 of the first half.
The Lady Lobos got an insurance score with a minute to play from Isa McMillan on a feed from Caroline Henderson.
Bellamy also pointed out the stellar defensive work from Alexandra Rojas, Alexia Polanco and Abigail Archer.
Longview ventures to Texas High Tuesday.
■ TATUM 3, SPLENDORA 0: HUDSON — Yuvia Vasquez and Keniya Starling earned all tournament honors as the Tatum Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 shutout of Splendora Saturday in the Hudson Tournament.
Vasquez tallied Tatum’s first two goals. She netted the ice-breaker at 18:47 of the first half on an assist from Ajah Henderson and the second score came at 16:00 from Karisma Estrada.
The final Tatum goal was unassisted courtesy of Bizell Aguirre at 3:52 of regulation.
■ CARTHAGE, CENTER CO-CHAMPS: WASKOM — Carthage and Center finished as co-champions of the Waskom Girls Soccer Tournament.
Third place went to Marshall.
Scores from Saturday’s action: Waskom 5, Carlisle 0; Carthage 1, Tenaha 0; Center 1, New Summerfield 1 (Center wins 2-1 in PKs); Marshall 4, Palestine Westwood 1; Carlisle 2, Tenaha 1; Palestine Westwood 1, New Summerfield 1 (Palestine Westwood wins 2-1 in PKs); Carthage 5, Waskom 2; Center 1, Marshall 0.
Thursday’s scores: Carthage 1, Marshall 0; Center 2, Waskom 0; Palestine Westwood 1, Tenaha 1 (Palestine Westwood wins 1-0 in PKs); Center 4, Carlisle 0; Marshall 2, Tenaha 0; Carlisle 1, New Summerfield 1 (Carlisle wins 5-4 in PKs); Carthage 1, Palestine Westwood 0; Waskom 1, New Summerfield 1 (Waskom wins 4-3 in PKs).
