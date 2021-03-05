MARSHALL - Ashley Vasquez scored off an assist from Vanessa Aguilera late in the first half to give the Lady Pirates the lead, and Pine Tree added two insurance goals after intermission on the way to a 3-0 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Vasquez scored with just 18 seconds left in the first half, and the lead stayed that way until 12 minutes remained in the contest and Jessica Garcia scored an unassisted goal from 35 yards out - hitting it in the upper 90 off the back post.
Daysha Torres finished off the scoring six minutes leader with a dish from Ali Vineyard.
Sam Corona worked the shutout in goal for Pine Tree, which will host Sulphur Springs on Tuesday. Sulphur Springs trails Pine Tree by a point in the playoff chase with Hallsville, Pine Tree, Sulphur Springs and Mount Pleasant all separated by two points battling for the final three postseason spots behind unbeaten Longview.