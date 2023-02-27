BOYS
LONGVIEW 3, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA - Parker Kelsey hit the back of the net twice for Longview, and Alex Flores joined in on the scoring as the Lobos notched a 3-0 win over Texas High on Friday.
The win pulls the Lobos back into second-place behind Whitehouse with five games remaining.
Erik Torres recorded his 10th shutout of the season for the Lobos, who also got strong overall play from Diego Barbosa and Michael Smith.
The Lobo JV notched a 4-0 win to remain at the top of the district standings.
Longview's boys and girls are in Hallsville on Tuesday with the girls kicking it off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at approximately 7 p.m.
GIRLS
KILGORE 4, S. HILL 1: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped a 4-1 decision to Kilgore on Friday.
Abby Fisher had the lone goal for the Lady Panthers. It was unassisted.
Spring Hill visits Carthage on Tuesday.