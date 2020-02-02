HALLSVILLE 3, NACOGDOCHES 2: NACOGDOCHES — Thalia Castro hammered home a goal on a f ree kick with 6:34 remaining to break a 2-2 deadlock and lift the Hallsville Ladycats to a 3-2 win over Nacogdoches on Friday in the district opener for both teams.
Lakin Pennington assisted Camryn Wilemon on an early goal for a 1-0 Hallsville lead, and the Ladycats made it 2-0 after the break with Castro fighting for a loose ball and putting it away.
The Lady Dragons answered with two goals to set up Castro’s game-winner.
Hallsville will host Pine Tree on Tuesday.
CARTHAGE 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Freshman Cynthia Lopez scored 20 minutes into the contest — her ninth goal of the season — as the Carthate Lady Dawgs led wire-to-wire in a 3-1 victory over Gladewater on Friday.
Kipton Travis assisted on the goal by Lopez, which was followed 10 minutes later with a goal from senior Paola Benitez — also her ninth of the season — off an assist from senior Britany Vargas.
Sophomore Melissa Garcia capped the scoring for Carthage with 15 minutes remaining.
Freshman Olivia Blissett had five saves for Carthage (10-2), which will host Waskom on Tuesday and Sabine on Friday.