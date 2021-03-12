BoysP. TREE 1, HALLSVILLE 1: Brant Herber scored once and assisted on another goal, leading the Pine Tree Pirates to a 2-1 win over Hallsville.
Herber put the Pirates on the board with an unassisted goal, and later assisted on an Eric Gonzalez goal.
Octavio Jaquez had seven saves for the Pirates.
GirlsHALLSVILLE 4, P. TREE 0: The Hallsville Ladycats blanked longtime rival Pine Tree, gave head coach Aaron Erickson his 100th win at Hallsville and clinched the second spot in the district race with a 4-0 win on Friday.
Hallsville led 1-0 at the half after a goal from Camryn Wilemon.
In the second half, Lakin Pennington assisted on a Sophia Ziesemer goal from about 18 yards out for a 2-0 lead. Emily Hornaday later dished to Pennington for a goal and a 3-0 lead, and then Wilemon finished things off when she fired a shot that deflected off a Pine Tree defender and found the back of the net.