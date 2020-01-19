BOYS
SABINE: The Sabine Cardinals finished 2-1-1 at the Pine Tree Tournament over the weekend, defeating Texas High(4-1) and Chapel Hill (4-3), tying Sherman (1-1) and falling to Lindale (4-1).
Against Texas High, Fernando Jaimes and Lalo Jaimes had two goals and an assist apiece and Oscar Gonzales dished out two assists.
Lalo Jaimes had the lone goal against Sherman, and against Chapel Hill Cam Childress headed in the game-winner late to break a 3-3 deadlock. Lalo Jaimes, Fernando Jaimes and Gonzales all added goals, and Juan Castillo had an assist.
Lalo Jaimes had the lone goal for Sabine in the loss to Lindale.
GIRLS
TATUM: The Tatum Lady Eagles went 3-1 to place second at the Marshall Tournament over the weekend.
Tatum had wins over Marshall and Center and fell to Crosby. Yuvia Vasquez had goals in all three games for the Lady Eagles.
