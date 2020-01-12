SABINE GOES 2-1: TATUM — The Sabine Cardinals dropped their first match, but rallied to win their final two and finish 2-1 over the weekend at the Tatum Showcase.
The Cardinals opened with a 4-3 loss to Grace, falling behind 3-1, rallying to force a 3-3 tie and then giving up a late goal.
Lalo Jaimes, who scored six goals during the tournament, had a pair of goals against Grace. Clayton Simmons added one.
In a 6-1 win over Mineola, Jaimes scored twice to go along with goals from Cam Childress, Fernando Jaimes, Sammy Acosta and Ivan Castillo.
Against Hudson, Hudson broke a scoreless deadlock at halftime but the Cardinals scored three times in the span of 15 minutes to come away with a 3-1 win.
Lalo Jaimes scored twice and Childress had the other goal for Sabine, which will compete in the Pine Tree Tournament this weekend.
