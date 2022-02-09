LONGVIEW EDGES MP: MOUNT PLEASANT - Longview goalkeeper Erik Torres saved three of Mount Pleasant's first four shots after the teams battled for 100 scoreless minutes on Tuesday, and the Lobos earned a key District 15-5A road win over the Tigers.
The teams were scoreless for 80 minutes of regulation play and 20 minutes of overtime. Torres' work in goal during penalties meant that Lalo Munoz, Alex Flores and Victor Aguilar's penalty conversions earned the Lobos the shootout win.
Longview, with Torrez working his 10th shutout of the year, moved to 9-2-3 overall and 2-0-1 in district play.
The Lobo JV suffered its first loss of the year, falling 1-0 to the Tigers.
Longview will host Texas High on Friday.