BOYS
SABINE 6, T. HIGH 5: LIBERTY CITY — Lalo Jaimes hammered home four goals, Oscar Gonzalez added a goal and an assist and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 6-5 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
Chris Sanchez connected on a penalty kick midway through the second half to give the Cardinals a 6-3 advantage.
Cam Childress, Johnny Martinez, Alex Barrios and Uriel Sifuentes all chipped in with assists.
The Cardinals will open district play on Tuesday at home against Carghate.
TATUM 2, N. DIANA 1: TATUM — Omar Rodriguez scored a pair of first-half goals, and the Tatum Eagles held on for a 2-1 win over New Diana.
Both of the goals by Rodriguez came off assists from Adrian Olguin.
Tatum (4-4-1) will visit Kilgore on Tuesday to open district play.
GIRLS
TATUM 5, N. DIANA 0: TATUM — Yuvia Vasquez scored three times, Martiza Quintero handed out three assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 5-0 win over New Diana.
Lexi Luna had a goal, and New Diana had an own goal to make the final 5-0. Hailey McIntire worked a shutout between the pipes for Tatum, recording three saves.