GIRLS
CARTHAGE 10, MARSHALL 0: CARTHAGE -Melissa Salazar turned in a hat trick with three goals, and Lexi Lopez and Kensi Travis added two goals apiece for Carthage in a 10-0 win over Marshall on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the Lady Dawgs go goals from six players in a 6-0 win over Gladewater.
Carthage will compete in the Kilgore Tournament starting today and running through Saturday.
TATUM 8, GLADEWATER 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles used a three-goal night from Yuvia Vasquez and goals from five other players to earn an 8-0 win over Gladewater on Tuesday.
Ajah Henderson, Emily Folds, Karisma Estrada, Gisell Aguirre and Lexi Luna all found the back of the net for the Lady Eagles. Luna and Aguirre added assists for Tatum, which finished with 15 shots on goal.
Hailey McIntire had one save and three blocks in the shutout for Tatum.
BOYS
P. TREE 0, CARTHAGE 0: Carthage sophomore goalie Jacob Whatley came away with 15 saves in a 0-0 tie with Pine Tree.
The Bulldogs participate in the Pittsburg Tournament today through Saturday.