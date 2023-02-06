Erik Torrez worked a pair of shutouts in goal, and the Longview Lobos improved to 3-0 in district play by blanking Hallsville on Friday and Texas High on Saturday.
The Lobos, now 9-3 on the season, defeated Hallsville 4-0 and then routed Texas High, 7-0.
Parker Kelsey led the way on Saturday with three goals. Karsten Guerra, Azael Ramirez, Alex Flores and Diego Barbosa also added goals.
The Lobo JV notched a 9-0 win over Texas High.
Longview will return to action Tuesday at home against Marshall at Lobo Stadium. Games are set for 5:30 p.m. (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity).
GIRLS
The Longview Lady Lobos built a 3-0 lead at halftime and made that score stand in a District 15-5A victory over Texas High.
DeNaucia Johnson scored twice, Lily Fierros had a goal and an assist and Yuli Alba finished with two assists for the Lady Lobos.
Emma Wright worked in goal for the Lady Lobos and pitched the shutout. Evelyn Campos and Lisset Martinez were top defenders, and Karen Juarez turned in a good game in the midfield.
The Lady Lobo JV won 9-1 to move to 2-0 in district play.
Longview (2-1) will visit Marshall on Tuesday.