GIRLS
■ TYLER LEE 3, LONGVIEW 0: TYLER — Tyler Lee won its seventh straight game, blanking a red-hot Longview team 3-0 in District 11-6A action.
Tyler Lee moves to 14-3 overall and 5-0 in district play. Longview drops to 13-2-2 and 4-1.
Emma Kennedy, Jacqueline Wiebe and Kyleigh D’Spain scored the goals for Tyler Lee.
The Lady Lobos, who had a 13-game winning streak snapped, will visit Mesquite on Tuesday.
■ PINE TREE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Sayge Lohman scored twice, Grace Roberts added a goal and three different Lady Pirates handed out assists as Pine Tree notched a 3-0 win over Marshall on Friday.
Rylie Waclawczyk, Jessica Garcia and Brilee Moore all assisted on goals, and Abbi Walker worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Pirates.
The Pine Tree JV notched a 4-1 win.
Pine Tree (7-5-1, 3-2) will host Lufkin on Tuesday.
■ SPRING HILL 9, TATUM 0: TATUM — Jayme Dowell hammered home four goals, Karsyn Bowden handed out four assists and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers coasted to a 9-0 win over Tatum on Friday.
Bowden turned in a huge night for the Lady Panthers, adding three goals. Ana Vizueth chipped in with two goals for Spring Hill.
Emilee Schell worked the shutout in goal for Spring Hill, which will visit Gladewater on Tuesday.
■ SABINE 7, WASKOM 1: WASKOM — The Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 1-1 in district play with a 7-1 win over Waskom on Friday.
Dahjah Lewis scored just 1:30 into the game off an assist from Sierrah Richter. After Waskom tied things at the 10-minute mark, Richter scored two quick goals — one off an assist from Greta Taylor — to give Sabine a 3-1 halftime advantage.
In the second half, Lewis scored twice and Richter added a pair of goals. Richter and Hadlee Waggoner had assists on the goals by Lewis. Both of Richter’s second-half goals were unassisted.
Sabine (6-4-1) visits Tatum on Tuesday.
BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 2, TYLER LEE 1: After a scoreless deadlock in regulation, Longview earned a 2-1 win over Tyler Lee in overtime.
With five minutes left in the first overtime, Victor Cruz sent home a loose ball in the Tyler Lee box to put the Lobos on the board. With six minutes left in the second OT, tyler Lee tied things at 1-1.
The score remained knotted at 1-1 until the Lobos capitalized on a free kick with 18 seconds remaining to improve to 13-3-2 overall and 4-1 in district play.
Longview hosts district leader Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win to remain unbeaten on the year.
■ PINE TREE 5, MARSHALL 1: Three different Pirates got into the scoring act in the first half, and Daniel De Los Santos and Mitchalin Ford added to their totals after the break as Pine Tree notched a 5-1 win over Marshall.
De Los Santos got the scoring started in the 28th minute off a corner kick from Brandt Herber. Six minutes later, Ford entered the game off the bench and scored off an assist from Christian White.
Herber then got into the scoring act by blasting in a shot from the 18-yard box off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra.
De Los Santos tacked on his second goal six minutes into the second half off a dish from Bocanegra, and 16 seconds later Ford found the back of the net off a dish from De Los Santos to cap the scoring for the Pirates.
Marshall scored in the final minute of the game with a goal from Yahir Casarez.
Pine Tree goalie Octavio Jacquez finished with seven saves after facing eight shots.
The Pirates visit Lufkin on Tuesday.