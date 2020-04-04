LETOURNEAU Sports Information
LeTourneau University women’s soccer recently announced the signing of eight players in its 2020 recruiting class.
“We are really excited about our incoming class,” YellowJackets coach John Antonisse said. “These players are going to help move our program in the right direction. These are not only a great group of student-athletes, but are a great group of young women as well. These young women will fit in well as student-athletes here at LeTourneau University. We look forward to seeing them make an immediate impact for our team in the classroom and on the pitch.”
LETU signed midfielders Robin Evanyk and Madi Langford, defenders Heather Fellows, Morgan Miller, Drew Lessert and Mary Sarofaliyeng, and goalkeepers Sarah Bell and Kelsy Traylor.
Evanyk, a native of Wylie, is a transfer from Eastfield College. She was a two-year captain at Eastfield after playing for Wylie High School. An Academic All-State selection in high school, she received the Commissioner’s Award at Eastfield. She plans on majoring in aviation.
Langford, a center midfielder from Denton, prepped at Guyer High School. She is among the Top 20 in her high school class, a National Honor Society member, and plans to major in engineering.
Fellows, of Red Oak, was one of the top defenders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A four-year letter winner at Red Oak High School, she earned First Team All-District honors, while serving as team captain. An As and Bs student in the classroom, Fellows is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. She plans to study aviation.
Miller, a native of Fort Worth, played for Eaton High School, where her team won the district championship in 2018. A National Honor Society member, Spanish Honors Society member, she will study kinesiology with a focus on exercise science.
Lessert, of Carrollton, was one of the better defenders in her district while playing for Coram Deo Academy. She earned Alternate All-District honors in the boys division as a senior. She also ran track, and qualified for the state championships in the 400 meters. She served as Community Service Coordinator for student government, and will graduate magna cum laude. She plans to study kinesiology.
Sarofaliyeng, who hails from Kingwood, was one of Kingwood High School’s top defenders. She was named the team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player the past three years. Sarofaliyeng was a STEM engineering vice president and Science Olympiads officer. She plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Bell, a native of Ennis, was a Second Team All-District in 2017 at Ennis High School. She was named the District 17-5A Goalkeeper of the Year in 2018 and District 14-5A Goalkeeper of the Year and TASCO First Team All-Region 2-5A in 2019. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average, is a National Honor Society member, and is part of the robotics club. She plans to major in engineering.
Traylor, of Jacksonville, was a First Team All-District in 2017 at Jacksonville High School. She earned Second Team All-District honors, First Team All-East Texas and First Team All-Region in 2019. She was captain of her 2020 team. A National Honor Society member she plans to major in education.
LeTourneau finished the 2019 season with a 9-8-1 record overall and a 5-5-1 mark in the American Southwest Conference.
The YellowJackets reached the ASC Tournament for the fifth straight season, falling to McMurry in the opening round.