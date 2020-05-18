LETU Sports Information
The LeTourneau University soccer teams recently released their scheduels for the 2020 season, with both teams scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 1 against Centenary College.
MEN
The YellowJackets will play two scrimmages at home prior to the kickoff of the 2020 season.
LETU, which went 7-10-2 overall, 5-6-0 in the American Southwest Conference last year, has eight regular season home games penciled in for LETU Soccer Field.
The YellowJackets host three non-conference games in the first week of September, with Schreiner and St. Thomas to follow Centenary. They are slated to begin ASC play Sept. 24 against Concordia Texas at home. LeTourneau hosts Texas at Dallas Oct. 15. Last season, the Jackets’ season ended in a 2-0 ASC quarterfinal game at No. 24 UT Dallas.
In the second week of ASC play, LeTourneau will play at Hardin-Simmons and McMurry. The YellowJackets beat No. 7 HSU, 3-1, at home last year in the regular season.
LETU wraps up the season at home against East Texas Baptist on Oct. 30 on Senior Night.
WOMEN
The YellowJackets will also host a pair of scrimmages prior to the kickoff of the 2020 season.
Schreiner and St. Thomas will complete the first week of the schedule, with LETU serving as hosts. The YellowJackets went 9-8-1 overall, 5-5-1 in the American Southwest Conference last season.
A trip to Ozarks for a pair of neutral site games against Hendrix and Rhodes College is planned.
Following a non-conference home game against the University of Dallas, the YellowJackets open ASC play against Concordia Texas on Sept. 24. LeTourneau hits the road to last year’s Top 25 Hardin-Simmons to begin October. Following two weeks of away games, the Jackets will host Texas at Dallas. Last season, LETU became the first team not to lose to the Comets in Richardson, settling for an thrilling 0-0 double overtime draw.
The YellowJackets will host East Texas Baptist on Oct. 30 in the final regular season match on Senior Day.