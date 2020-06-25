LETU Sports Information
LeTourneau University men’s soccer coach Collin Cone announced the signing of 16 players for the 2020 recruiting class.
“I believe this recruiting class is our strongest yet, and I think these guys will make our program better, academically and on the pitch,” Cone said. “These guys are joining a strong returning group that tasted some success the past two seasons, but we all feel there is more we can do.”
The YellowJackets added goalkeepers Kolton Johnson and Ethan Aiken, defenders Blake Andros, Zach Aitken, Ethan Anderson, Beau Weber and Malajah Fleeks, midfielders Mark Villanueva, Oscar Vargas, Talon Benavidez, Angel Granados and Emad Mohamed, and forwards Daniel Cubides, Noah Garcia, Jesus Galvan and Neil Ayvar.
“Going into my third season at LeTourneau is exciting and something I am really looking forward to,” Cone said. “My first season at LETU, we brought in 16 new guys, in 2019 we brought in 27, and this year we are bringing in 16. In every recruiting class, the quality has gotten better. This has showed up on the field as our overall team records have improved. We have competed in the conference tournament both seasons, we have gotten stronger academically, and our program has become tighter. We are a family.”
Galvan was an all-state player at Longview High School. He was named the District 11-6A Offensive Player of the Year, and is the Lobos’ all-time leading goal scorer with 69 goals, including 27 this year. He earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior, and was a first team all-region pick in 2018.
“Jesus is a dangerous player 1 v 1, and someone you don’t want have in your 18-yard box as he will punish teams,” Cone said. “I really think Chuy can be a big-time player in the American Southwest Conference, especially if he continues to work hard, stays coachable and continues to score like he did in high school.”
Goalkeepers
Johnson was an all-state selection at Edmond North High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. He played for two club state champion teams. Aiken is a four-year scholar-athlete and three-time all-league selection. He played for two Division 5 state runner-up and sectional championship teams at Hilmar High School in Hilmar, California.
Defenders
Andros is a transfer from Ouachita Baptist who hails from Frisco. Aitken is a first team all-district selection out of Liberty Christian High School in Highland Village. Anderson was a second team all-district choice in 2019 and 2020 from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. He was an all-conference selection for Borussia Dortmund in the Elite Clubs National League.
Weber was an academic all-state selection this year, and two-time first team all-district choice and two-time honorable mention all-district pick at Cecilia High School in Breaux Bridge, La. In 2017, his team took first place in the Gulf States Premier League. A year later, his team was the runner-up in the state cup. Fleeks was a First Team All-District 6-6A selection at Coppell High School. He was selected as the district’s co-Defensive Player of the Year this season.
Midfielders
Villanueva was a District 12-6A Honorable Mention in 2000. He played on three district championship teams at Belton High School. Vargas is a two-time District 12-6A Defensive Most Valuable Player. He is a three-time first team all-district pick, was a second team all-district in 2017, three-time academic all-district selection and academic all-state honoree this year. He played for three district championship teams at Belton High School. Benavidez may also be featured in a defender role. He hails from Frisco High School.
Granados, of Wylie, prepped at Plano East Senior High School. Mohamed was a First Team All-District 6-6A selection this year. He earned second team all-district honors as a junior, and was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore. A native of Irving, his MacArthur High School team won the district championship in 2019. He was on the academic honor roll, and graduated in the top 10 percent of his class.
Forwards
Cubides, a Cali, Colombia native, is a transfer from Lake Superior College (Minn.), where in 2016 his team was the National Junior College Athletic Association runner-up. A year later, he played on a team that won the conference regular season championship. Garcia, of Arlington, was a First Team All-District 5-5A choice at Juan Seguin High School this year. He was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year and team’s MVP with 18 goals this season. Ayvar is a product of Bowie High School in Grand Prairie.
The YellowJackets went 7-10-2 overall, 5-6 in the ASC last season with a trip to the conference quarterfinals.
“Last year, we felt like our season came to an end a little too soon, and the returners are hungry to accomplish more in 2020,” Cone said. “The incoming players will play a big part in helping us reach some goals our team has set. The ultimate goal is for our players to grow into faithful husbands and fathers who love Jesus, but winning some football games along the way is important, too. The 2020 season is going to be special, and I believe that this recruiting class is really going to help us.”