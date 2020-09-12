Every time Blaine Wright takes a stroll down YellowJacket Hall of Fame hallway, he is reminded of someone close to him.
His dad.
A sophomore forward on LeTourneau University men’s soccer team, Blaine Wright has followed the same path as his dad, James Wright. James played soccer for the YellowJackets in the mid-1990s, becoming one of the best players in program history. James was a first-team All-American when the Jackets competed in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and National Christian College Athletic Association.
His success led to his induction into the LETU Hall of Fame, earning him a spot on the Wall of Honor in YellowJacket Hall.
“I remember everything in detail,” James said. “Some of the biggest changes have been the improved travel conditions for the players and the amazing locker room facilities. We struggled with buses with no AC, and a shared tiny locker room with the baseball team.
“I’m very proud and pleased Blaine wanted to play here. It is a special place for me. I made a lot of lifelong friendships here, and had a great playing experience.”
During James’ playing days, LeTourneau won a school-record 16 games in 1996, and advanced to the NCCAA semifinals.
“The friendships I had with my teammates and the coaches was very special, but also some games that we won and lost were very special,” he said. “A very narrow loss to Midwestern State, and a 3-1 win over TCU were some highlights, but also the NCCAA National Tournament semifinals loss was also a very emotional episode.”
Blaine has heard the stories.
“My dad has loads of stories, but the thing that catches my eye the most is the lifelong friendships he has made,” he said. “I would listen to my dad and his friends that played with him during his time, and they would laugh it up with stories they had during their time. It’s cool to see myself going through similar stories as my old man.”
Last year, in Blaine’s freshman season, the YellowJackets qualified for the American Southwest Conference quarterfinals. LETU won seven games – the most since winning 10 in 2010. Blaine scored his first career goal in a shutout win over Howard Payne.
That is a memory James won’t soon forget.
Of course, Blaine is trying to carve out his own legacy at LeTourneau.
“It’s not easy at all to separate myself from my dad’s success here, but the main way is to focus on my crafts as a player and be the best player I can be,” he said. “Although he had a great career here, and I’m super happy for him, I can’t let what-ifs get in my way of being the best player I can be. It makes me work extra hard, knowing my dad’s success, and I don’t want to be the ‘failure son’ that didn’t make it, so it’s scary though, but that only drives me to be a better player, and to work harder, knowing my dad’s success here.”
The “old man” doesn’t want his son to have to live up to his resume on the pitch. He only wants him to enjoy his college days, and get the most out of it in his own way.
“My only hope really is that his experience is a very positive one of being a part of a collegiate athletic team,” James said. “The lessons we all learn being a part of a team are lifelong, and will be there long after the soccer skills have waned. I hope that the friends he makes, the education he gains, and the ups and downs of college life have the same lasting effect on him as I think they did with me.”
This father-son combination adds a dynamic to the current core of YellowJackets that brings the past to the present. One that is well received.
“It is incredible having Coach Wright on our coaching staff here at LeTourneau,” LeTourneau third-year head coach Collin Cone said. “He is so valuable to the program as he loves the university, and believes in the mission as he got to experience it during his time as a student-athlete. Today, he gets to coach his son, Blaine, at LeTourneau, who had a standout career at Longview High School, where he also played for his dad. This father-son combo is something special, and I consider it a privilege to coach alongside James, and coach his son Blaine.”
James coached Blaine at a very young age, and then again in high school. Those are days he’ll never forget.
“I coached Blaine in Under-5 when they were not old enough to spell soccer, and then not until he hit high school,” James said. “His four years at Longview High School were good times. He was with a very talented group that grew and developed together, and my wife and I could watch it all.”
Blaine was a first-team All-District 11-6A selection for the Lobos. He earned Honorable Mention All-East Texas honors, and was part of a team that won a district championship in 2019.
Now he’s in his sixth straight year with his dad on the sidelines, coaching him up.
“It’s normal for me now since I had him as a coach in high school,” Blaine said. “High school was rough because I would always hear the classic, ‘You’re only on the team because of your dad,’ stereotypes, but that doesn’t faze me anymore because I know my worth to the team. So transitioning to this team has been a nice step for me, and it’s been a blast playing with this team and for my dad. The five years I’ve played for my dad, this year being sixth, we have always bounced ideas off each other, and he tells me what I need to do to be able to be a better player.”
Surely, his dad’s time as a YellowJacket influenced him on his college choice, but Blaine has always had an affection for LETU.
“I’ve always liked this school for its academics,” he said. “My parents have been all over my case throughout my life about getting good grades, so coming to a school that’s known for its academics is big. On the other hand, I love soccer with a burning passion, and I know I get that from my dad.
“However, he never pushed me to go to LETU. He has always talked very highly about this school, but never made me come here. I think I came here because I am very close to my dad, and the way he plays the sport.”
By the same token, James doesn’t want to be the dad always looking over his son’s shoulder. That’s something he constantly wrestles with.
“Honestly … it’s hard,” James said. “Because it’s too easy to use decades of experience to second guess Blaine’s play. It is nice to watch his interaction with his team. It reminds me of my time.”
The time is Blaine’s now, and together they are trying to enjoy the ride.
“To be able to grow my relationship with my dad, my teammates, my coaches and with God,” Blaine said, expressing what he’ll cherish most about his time at LETU. “Soccer eventually goes away, and it’s not easy to think that, but it does. But the relationships I am making here with all the people and with God have grown tremendously, and it’s only made me a better person.”
With a little help along the way from his Hall of Fame dad.