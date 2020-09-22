SOCCER Women
LeTourneau University women’s soccer team will open the 2021 spring season Feb. 13 at home against the University of Texas at Dallas.
It is one of four home matches scheduled for the shortened spring season in a pool composed of American Southwest Conference East Division teams.
LETU will also meet the University of the Ozarks, Louisiana College and Belhaven at home.
The Saturday, March 6, game against Louisiana College will signal the final time the two teams will compete as ASC members as the Wildcats are making the move to NAIA next year. That match is also the day LeTourneau will recognize its seniors.
The YellowJackets will play at rival East Texas Baptist Feb. 27 and at UT Dallas March 13. The Jackets and Comets battled to a 0-0 double overtime draw in Richardson last year. LeTourneau is set to conclude the regular season March 25 at Ozarks.
The YellowJackets qualified for the ASC Championship Tournament for the fifth consecutive time last season. This year’s league postseason tournament is set to begin April 3.
Men
LeTourneau University men’s soccer team will open the 2021 spring season Feb. 13 at home against the University of Texas at Dallas.
It is one of four home matches scheduled for the shortened spring season in a pool composed of American Southwest Conference East Division teams.
LETU will also meet the University of the Ozarks, Louisiana College and Belhaven at home. The YellowJackets will play at rival East Texas Baptist Feb. 27 and at last year’s ASC champion UT Dallas March 13. LeTourneau is set to conclude the regular season March 25 at Ozarks.
The Jackets qualified for the ASC Championship Tournament last season, winning the most matches (7) since 2010.
This year’s league postseason tournament is set to begin April 3.
LeTourneau Sports Information