WOMEN
LeTourneau University women’s soccer team shut out Louisiana College, 3-0, Thursday night.
The YellowJackets (6-5, 2-3 American Southwest Conference) won for the sixth straight time over the shorthanded Wildcats (1-9-1, 0-5-0).
Reagan Sandford notched her second hat trick of the season, five games removed from her last one. It was also the first game she found the back of the net since recording her previous three-goal game on Sept. 20. She now has seven goals and three gamewinners this season.
LETU goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser picked up the shut out, stopping two shots. She improved to 3-3-0.
Sandford scored her first goal in the 36th minute on an assist from Kalynn Hudman. That’s where it remained through the first half — one in which the YellowJackets outshot the Wildcats, 15-1.
LETU extended its lead to 2-0 when Sandford deposited a pass from Ali Saldana in the 55th minute. Less than two minutes later, she had her hat trick on a setup from Alexis Segura. It was Segura’s first point of the season, and her first since picking up an assist against Howard Payne in late October last year.
The YellowJackets complete their four-game homestand 5 p.m. today in another ASC match against Belhaven. The men follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
MEN
The YellowJackets men’s soccer team tripped up Louisiana College, 3-0, Thursday night at LETU Soccer Field to reach the .500 mark. The YellowJackets (5-5-2, 3-2-0 American Southwest Conference) extended their winning streak to five straight over the Wildcats (1-9-0, 1-4-0). It was LeTourneau’s third straight win this season.
Eric Smith scored less than eight minutes into the game, and then tacked on another one in the 16th minute. Oliver Placencia found the back of the net in the 29th minute to pad the lead to three goals. Chancey Davis assisted on the first goal, and Cordrick Sabbatini and Luis De La Torre drew helpers on the next two.
Smith found the back of the net for the first time this year, and the first time since late last season. De La Torre recorded his team-leading fourth and fifth assists, while Davis picked up his fourth. Sabbatini notched his first two helpers, and Placencia added his fourth goal and 10th point of the year to tie for the team lead in both categories.
LETU goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri made two saves in his 83:11 of work before giving way to Austin Dunegan, who saw his first action of the season. Dunegan stopped one shot to combine on the shutout.
LETU Sports Information