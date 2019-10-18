WOMEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Lexie Funk scored the game-winning goal, and LeTourneau University women’s soccer team beat Ozarks, 3-1, Thursday afternoon.
It was LeTourneau’s third straight win, bumping the YellowJackets to 8-5 overall, 4-3 in the American Southwest Conference. Ozarks fell to 5-6-3, 2-5.
With LETU leading 1-nil, Funk sent a shot over Ozarks goalkeeper Kiara Henry in the 80th minute. Alexis Segura picked up the assist. It was Funk’s first goal of the season.
Brittany Shipp scored on a pass from Ali Saldana 1:15 later to widen the lead to 3-0. The Eagles cashed in the 86th minute when Gisselle Estrada scored on a free kick in the box, but it wasn’t enough.
Reagan Sandford put the Jackets on the board first when she banged in her eighth goal of the season on an assist from Tamara Mahoney. Sandford unleashed five shots, four on net.
LeTourneau outshot Ozarks, 14-7, including a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal. The YellowJackets attempted nine shots in the first half, forcing Henry to make five saves.
LETU keeper Kiersten Reeser improved to 4-3 between the posts after stopping four of the five shots she faced.
The YellowJackets will play at the University of Texas at Dallas 5 p.m. Saturday. The men will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
MEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — LeTourneau University men’s soccer team dropped the first of two weekend conference games Thursday, falling 2-0 at Ozarks.
The YellowJackets (5-7-2, 3-4) American Southwest Conference) applied pressure in the second half, while keeping the Eagles (9-3-1, 5-2-0) off the board in the final 45 minutes. But LETU could not pull off a comeback.
LeTourneau was outshot, 15-7. The YellowJackets attempted five shots in the second half. LETU’s best scoring chance came in the 77th minute when Chancey Davis’ attempt was stopped by Eagles goalkeeper Logan Valestin. Russell Gray, Oscar Cravioto and Oliver Placencia each had shots blocked. Placencia attempted three shots.
LETU starting keeper Diego Berlingeri played the first half in the loss. Backup Austin Dunegan played the second half, making five saves.
Ozarks’ Lorfils Milord and Gaetan Jean Louis accounted for the two goals. Milord and Juan Cano picked up assists.
LETU SPORTS INFORMATION