Longview’s boys and Pine Tree’s girls play host to tournaments this weekend, with games scheduled for today through Saturday at six fields and featuring more than 70 matches.
The Lobo boys host the annual Lobo Invitational at Lobo Stadium and the grass soccer field located across from the stadium.
The Pine Tree girls host the annual Lady Pirate Showcase at Pirate Stadium and old Pine Tree Stadium (auxiliary).
LONGVIEW
Today’s schedule at Lobo Stadium features Jacksonville JV vs. John Tyler JV at 10;30 a.m., Jacksonville vs. Tyler Lee at noon, Longview vs. Forney at 2 p.m., Lufkin vs. Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. and Hallsville vs. New Summerfield at 6 p.m.
The schedule at the grass field has Longview JV vs. Lindale JV at 10:30 a.m., Lufkin JV vs. Forney JV at noon, Lindale vs. Henderson at 2 p.m. and Henderson JV vs. Tyler Lee JV at 4 p.m.
Games are also set to begin on both field at 10:30 a.m. on Friday with the final matches of the day set for 6 p.m.
The varsity championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Lobo Stadium, with the JV title match on tap at 4 p.m. on the grass field.
PINE TREE
Today’s schedule at Pirate Stadium includes Lindale vs. Henderson at noon, Texas High vs. Spring Hill at 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Cleburne at 4 p.m. and Wylie East vs. John Tyler at 6 p.m.
At Pine Tree Stadium, today’s schedule has Mount Pleasant JV vs. Whitehouse JV at 11 a.m., Whitehouse vs. Mount Pleasant at 1 p.m., Sulphur springs vs. Jacksonville at 3 p.m., West Mesquite vs. Hallsville at 5 p.m. and Red Oak vs. Pine Tree at 7 p.m.
At Lear Park 1 (JV teams), it’s Sulphur Springs vs. John Tyler at 12:30 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Lindale at 2:30 p.m. At Lear Park 2 (JV teams), it’s Jacksonville vs. Pleasant Grove at noon and Hallsville vs. Texas High at 3:30 p.m.
Action continues Friday and concludes on Saturday at all fields.
Host team Pine Tree faces Sulphur Springs in the final match of the tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Pirate Stadium.