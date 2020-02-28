GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 9, MESQUITE HORN 1: Camryn Jacobs and Alexandra Sanchez combined for seven goals to lead the Longview Lady Lobos to a 9-1 win over Mesquite Horn.
Jones scored four times, Sanchez added three goals and Kyla Johnson and Colleen Gilliland had one goal apiece for the Lady Lobos (15-3-2, 6-2).
Johnson, Gilliland, Izzy Hough, Alexa Polanco, Isa McMillian and Tatum Fenton all had assists for Longview, and Gabby Casimiro, Abigail Archer and Sanchez were listed as defensive standouts.
The Lady Lovo JV won 7-0.
■ PINE TREE 2, HALLSVILLE 1: Sisters Sophie Fisher and Meredith Fisher scored for the Lady Pirates as Pine Tree notched a 2-1 win over Hallsville at old Pine Tree Stadium.
Sophie hammered one home into the upper right corner off a corner kick to put the Lady Pirates on top 1-0 with 25 minutes left in the opening quarter.
Hallsville equalized 10 minutes into the second half, but Meredith Fisher ripped one into the net from 25 yards out with 15 minutes remaining to seal the win.
Catherine Maximo and Leorah Haesecke were defensive standouts for Pine Tree. Abbi Walker worked in goal for the Lady Pirates.
The Pine Tree JV earned a 1-0 win.
Pine Tree moves to 9-7-1 overall and 5-4 in the district with the win. Hallsville drops to 5-2-2.
■ SABINE 6, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Karsyn Bowden and Jayme Dowell hammered home two goals apiece, Maci Plunk and Madision Fleet also hit the back of the net and Spring Hill rolled to a 6-0 win over Waskom.
Bowden had two assists, and Marissa Seyer, Hannah Yoder and Alexis Grubb chipped in with assists. Gracie Browder worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Panthers, who will host Tatum on Tuesday.
■ TATUM 5, GLADEWATER 2: GLADEWATER — Yuvia Vasquez pounded the net for five goals, leading the Tatum Lady Eagles to a 5-2 win over Gladewater on Friday.
Airam Vasquez had an assist for Tatum, and Adrianna Littrell had eight saves in goal for the Lady Eagles.
BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 3, MESQUITE HORN 0: MESQUITE — Jesus Galvan scored twice to give him 23 goals on the season, Raul Torrez worked his ninth shutout in goal for the Lobos and Longview notched a 3-0 win over Mesquite Horn.
Galvan scored twice in the first half off assists from Victor Cruz and Sergio Landin, and then Cruz assisted on a goal by Francisco Hernandez in the second half to put things away.
The Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win.
■ PINE TREE 2, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Mitchalin Ford scored off an assist from Edgar Bocanegra in the 44th minute to break a 0-0 deadlock, and Brand Herber took a dish from Daniel De LosSantos in the final seconds and hammered it home as Pine Tree notched a 2-0 win over Hallsville.
Octavio Jacquez worked his first career shutout in goal, recording eight saves.