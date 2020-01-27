Raul Torrez knew he was close but all he was focused on was the result.
It worked out well for the Longview senior keeper.
Torrez, a four-year starter, turned in his 39th career shutout in the net this past week as the Lobos capped its non-district slate heading into tonight’s 11-6A opener in Rockwall.
“After the game, it just kind of hit me,” Torrez, who has signed to continue his soccer career at Murray State, said. “I knew I was close but I was just focused on doing my job.
“Yeah, it’s a big thing for me but it’s about the team. I couldn’t have done it by myself. I’ve had some strong defenses in front of me.”
Torrez denied a penalty kick in Longview’s 3-0 win over Nacogdoches this past week. His eighth shutout of the season, including the record-breaking outing that rewrote a Lobo record that stood since 2004, helped up the Lobos’ record to 8-2-2 on the season.
Longview is led by Juan Gimenez with 10 goals and Jesus Galvan with nine.
Shutouts and strong defense are a theme in Longview soccer this season.
With nine shutouts on the season, the Lady Lobos also head into 11-6A play on a defensive tear.
Keeper Mallory Burgess, a Southern Mississippi signee, has eight shutouts on the season for the Lady Lobos, who have out-scored opponents 44-4 this year on the way to a 9-1-2 record.
“Most of the teams in this district bring back some experience,” Lady Lobo head coach Ron Bellamy said. “We’ve handled everything so far this season and we’ve got to be ready to handle the speed on some of these offenses that we’re about to see.”
Alexandra Sanchez has 10 goals for the Lady Lobos, followed by Colleen Gilliland with nine and Camryn Jacobs with eight, paired with a strong ‘defense by committee,’ Bellamy said.
The Lady Lobos host Rockwall at 7:15 p.m. tonight at Lobo Stadium.