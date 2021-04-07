lobosoccer12.jpg
Longview Head Coach James Wright at halftime in a regional semifinal game between Longview and Frisco High on Tuesday at Frasier Stadium in Mesquite. The Lobos (21-5-1) will take on No. 1 ranked Frisco Wakeland (21-1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Gerald Prim Stadium in a Class 5A Region II championship match.

 Rob Graham/News-Journal Photo

