ET Soccer: Lobos (21-5-1) to face Wakeland (21-1-1)
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police: Woman was racing on Loop 281 with unrestrained 3-year-old child in backseat
- Funding, local control at jeopardy in proposed change to Longview's federal urban designation
- East Texas man accused of federal crimes related to the Capitol riots asks for pretrial release
- Police Beat: Sunday, April 4, 2021
- Kilgore man killed when truck hits tree in weekend crash
- ETBU senior killed in three-vehicle crash near Hallsville
- Longview drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic solves accessibility problems for some
- 'Brown gold' falls from pine trees in North Carolina
- 'Nice to be out': ArtWalk returns to downtown Longview after year-long absence
- Man arrested in weekend homicide near Diana