Longview boys soccer is used to advancing to the playoffs. But, prior to 2021, it had never played a UIL regional semifinal postseason match.
That will finally come to fruition tonight.
The Lobos, who are in their 39th season of varsity soccer and 27th UIL postseason, will face Frisco on the pitch for the first time in Tuesday’s Class 5A Region II semifinal match at Mesquite’s Frasier Stadium. The first kick is set for 7 p.m.
“What has been interesting this year is we’ve kind of picked up where we left off last year,” said Longview head coach James Wright. “Once we got started with our district games, we kind of got into our stride. Now, we don’t expect to lose and we’re enjoying that.”
“I think it is a team effort because we’ve gone through multiple arrangements, formations and lineups,” he continued. “We’ve truly used everybody that we’ve got. It’s probably the most together team we’ve had. It is good chemistry. No one player is carrying the team.”
Longview has earned 10 of its 20 season victories during its current win streak, which has also seen its goalkeepers work together to allow only two goals during that time. If you include the February 26th tie at Pine Tree, the Lobos are unbeaten in their last 17 matches.
The Lobos already have postseason wins against longtime rival Tyler, another Metroplex team in Joshua, and UIL 15-5A district foe Sulphur Springs. Frisco, on the other hand, has bounced back from a district finale loss to Frisco Centennial by winning playoff matches against Wylie East, Dallas Kimball and Frisco Centennial.
“It was a very passionate evening,” Wright said of Thursday’s come-from-behind victory. “I haven’t experienced that in a long time. It was a bit of a rollercoaster thinking that we had just given it away, then fight for it back and take it back. Was quite a special night.”
Even though Thursday’s match ended a streak of seven consecutive shutout victories, it does give Longview the necessary confidence to overcome early adversity in a match.
“We have played with a goal down,” said Alexis Olvera, one of Longview’s goalkeepers. “We know how to respond to that.”
Longview seniors have played a major role in the team’s success this season and are motivated enough to make the most of their final high school soccer opportunity. They understand that last year’s seniors didn’t get to finish what they started because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 UIL postseason.
“All the seniors this year were so disappointed that we were on the verge of doing so many really good things last year,” said Wright. “They really picked this team up and carried it. Those seniors were disappointed that there was nothing to show for last year’s efforts and filled the gaps.”
NOTES: Tickets may be purchased on the Mesquite ISD website starting Tuesday morning. Tickets can only be purchased online (no gate sales) ... There will be a send off for the team at 3:45 p.m. today at the Lobo Den.